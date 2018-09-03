More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Zimmer on cutting Robison, Newman joining coaching staff
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about the release of veteran defensive end Brian Robison, right, and Terence Newman retiring as a player and joining the coaching staff.
Video
Evening forecast: Rain moving in; low 69
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Newman says he's going to 'bring the same tenacity' in coaching role
Former Vikings defensive back Terence Newman announced his retirement over the weekend in order to switch roles and join the team's coaching staff.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Chance of showers, high 78
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Sports
Fortnite grabs hold of Minnesota pro athletes
The video game sensation Fortnite has the attention of gamers all over the world - including highly-paid athletes in Minnesota.
