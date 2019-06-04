More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Chance of evening storms, possibly severe
The most likely chance for severe storms is between the Twin Cities and Duluth. High winds and hail are possible.
World
Trump tells May to 'stick around'
President Donald Trump is telling British Prime Minister Theresa May that she should "stick around" so that the US and Britain can do a trade deal.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 83
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Mall of America attacker gets 19 years in prison
A man who threw a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Video
Evening forecast: Enjoy a night outside before possible storms Tuesday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast