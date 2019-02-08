More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Variety
Tour a home near Lake Minnetonka that feels like a time capsule
Konrad Kruger built his home himself near Lake Minnetonka with reclaimed materials on land where a train trolley once passed through.
Variety
Feel like skydiving in the middle of a Minnesota winter?
iFly in Minnetonka is a vertical wind tunnel that simulates the free fall of a parachute jump.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Bitter cold, high near zero
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Feel the rush of a ski jump
A new generation of ski jumpers in metro clubs is hooked on the thrill of flight.
Politics
Ex-Rep. Dingell, longest-serving lawmaker, dies
Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, has died. He was 92. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says her husband died at his Dearborn home on Thursday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.