Evening forecast: Low of 23; windy with more snow, up to 3 inches
Evening forecast: Low of 23; windy with more snow, up to 3 inches
East Metro
Stillwater holds parade for Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins
Stillwater native Jessie Diggins won hearts all over the world with in what's considered the greatest moment in American cross country skiing history, and her hometown held a parade in her honor.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Accumulating snow, windy
Afternoon forecast: Accumulating snow, windy
World
Trump addresses nation on strike against Syria
President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.
World
Night scope video shows missiles over Damascus
The Syrian Central Military Media released a video showing missiles over the city of Damascus during the airstrikes by the United States, France and Britain.
