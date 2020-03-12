More from Star Tribune
Local
We answer your five top questions about COVID-19
From what underlying conditions are to hand washing vs. hand sanitizer, we have the answers for you.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 28, decreasing clouds and winds
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Democrats, Republicans far apart on virus relief bill
House Democrats released a package of economic measures late Wednesday that included a $2 billion boost to state unemployment insurance programs. But that package met a frosty reception from the White House and congressional Republicans.
Politics
Senate Dems seek relief to counter virus outbreak
Senate Democrats are unveiling a series of measures the federal government can take to provide "immediate relief and economic relief to working Americans during the coronavirus outbreak."
Video
Afternoon forecast: 47, showers; cooler and sunnier Friday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast