Politics
Dems double down on call for evidence, witnesses
As Democrats head into the final day of opening arguments in the impeachment case against President Donald Trump, they remain firm on the push for more evidence and witnesses.
Politics
GOP Senators: 'Voters should decide Trump's fate'
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and his GOP colleague, Sen. John Barasso criticized the slow pace of how the Democratic impeachment managers have been presenting their case, and they said they trusted American voters to decide President Donald Trump's fate over the U.S. Senate.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 29, isolated snow showers
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Rosie Perez arrives at court for Weinstein trial
Actress Rosie Perez arrived at Manhattan court Friday where she testified that fellow screen star Annabella Sciorri told her in the mid-1990s that Harvey Weinstein had raped her but that she couldn't go to the police because "he'd destroy me."
Politics
Trump addresses March for Life rally
President Donald Trump called it his "profound honor" on Friday to be the first president to attend the annual March for Life pro-life gathering in Washington..