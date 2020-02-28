More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 17; get ready for a weekend warm-up
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Cruise passengers not worried about virus outbreak
While travel advisers have noticed fewer last-minute bookings for the normally popular cruise time that extends from January through March, they said they weren't seeing many cancellations yet.
Nation
'Miller Strong' shirts support Milwaukee brewery workers
A Milwaukee company has created "Miller Strong" shirts for workers at a local brewery, where five people were killed along with the shooter.
Business
White House urges calm as markets slide over virus fears
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is urging investors and the American public to remain calm as U.S. stocks fell sharply Friday and were on track for their worst week since October 2008 as the spreading coronavirus threatens to derail the global economy.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 27 and sunny; warming into 40s this weekend
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast