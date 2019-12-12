More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: 21, another burst of snow midday Friday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Judiciary panel moves to Trump impeachment vote
The House Judiciary Committee opened a marathon session Thursday as the sharply partisan panel took the first steps toward voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 12
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 12
Video
Morning forecast: An inch or two of snow, high 21
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Republicans, Democrats clash over impeachment articles
On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee will consider amendments and likely hold a final vote to send the articles to the House floor.