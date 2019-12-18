More from Star Tribune
At Michigan rally, Trump takes aim at late Rep. John Dingell
President Donald Trump went after a Michigan congresswoman and her late husband, the nation's longest-serving member of the U.S. Congress, during his rally in Battle Creek
Trump impeached on abuse of power, obstruction
President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.
Evening forecast: Low of 13, then the warming begins
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Pelosi: Trump 'gave us no choice' on impeachment
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has opened debate in the House on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, arguing his actions have left lawmakers with "no choice" but to act.
Afternoon forecast: 15, mix of sun and clouds; warm-up on the way
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast