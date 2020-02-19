More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Pitino, Gophers preview Indiana
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Payton Willis and Tre' Williams preview Wednesday's home game against Indiana.
Nation
Blagojevich thanks Trump for commuted sentence
"We want to express our most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump," Rod Blagojevich said from outside his house in Chicago. "He didn't have to do this .... this is an act of kindness."
Video
Evening forecast: Low of -6; clear, frigid and potentially dangerous
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump ousts DOD official connected to Ukraine aid
President Donald Trump has ousted the Pentagon's top policy official who had certified last year that the Defense Department had seen enough anti-corruption progress in Ukraine to justify releasing congressionally authorized aid.
Video
Basketball and meatpacking are two constants in Austin
"That was one of the best things in the world to happen for this town, the basketball team taking off like that," says Mayor Tom Stiehm.