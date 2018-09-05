More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
All (helmets) rise! The NFL's 99th season has (finally) arrived
NFL Insider: Tackling rules meant to help player safety might have everyone seeing yellow on NFL game days this season.
Twins
Angels' Ohtani facing Tommy John surgery after new damage
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has new damage in his pitching elbow and the team says Tommy John surgery has been recommended.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Acuna and Braves face Greinke in Arizona
A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:BRAVE NEW WORLDRookie phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. will try to get the first-place Atlanta Braves off to…
Sports
Keys to face Osaka in US Open semis; Nishikori beats Cilic
Madison Keys was one of four American women in the U.S. Open semifinals a year ago, when she was the runner-up.
Twins
Adams homers twice, Cardinals hold off Nationals 7-6
Matt Adams homered twice against his former team who traded him last month, Marcell Ozuna tied his career-high with four hits and the St. Louis Cardinals held off the Washington Nationals 7-6 on Wednesday night.
