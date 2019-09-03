More from Star Tribune
Local
Wayward moose takes football field jaunt on North Dakota campus
The animal was spotted inside Memorial Stadium, the former home of the UND football team.
National
Conservation Congress asks DNR for wasting disease changes
A group of influential sportsmen wants Wisconsin wildlife officials to teach people more about chronic wasting disease, do more to help deer hunters dispose of carcasses and make testing for the disease easier.
National
Proposals designed to help struggling Wisconsin farmers
Young farmers hoping to make a living in Wisconsin as well as those nearing retirement who want to hand off their operations to the next generation would benefit from a package of bills unveiled Tuesday designed to help stem the tide of farm bankruptcies in the state.
Duluth
Ex-Duluth cop who dragged man is closer to getting job back
A former Duluth police officer who was fired after he dragged a handcuffed man through a city skyway system is a step closer to getting his job back.
National
Suspect fatally shot by police in Kaukauna
Wisconsin police say an officer fatally shot a suspect after a pursuit ended with a crash in Kaukauna.