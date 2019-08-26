More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Iran says oil on tanker pursued by US sold; buyer unnamed
Iran on Monday announced that the 2.1 million barrels of crude aboard an Iranian oil tanker pursued by the U.S. has been sold to an unnamed buyer as the ship, at the center of a crisis roiling the region, continued its voyage in the Mediterranean Sea.
World
Macron G-7 gamble points to 'roadmap' out of US-Iran morass
The surprise invitation of Iran's foreign minister on the sidelines of the G-7 summit offers a "roadmap" to end a U.S.-Iran nuclear impasse and a proposed meeting between the leaders of the two countries, France's president said Monday.
World
The Latest: Ukraine meeting with Russia to be held in Sept
The Latest on the summit of leaders from the Group of Seven democracies (all times local):
World
The Latest: Trump dismisses concerns about climate change
The Latest on President Donald Trump at the Group of Seven summit in France (all times local):
World
Brazil's Bolsonaro causes global outrage over Amazon fires
The Group of Seven nations on Monday pledged $20 million to help Amazon countries fight fires, even as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said rich countries were treating the region like a "colony."