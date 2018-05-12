More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
LEADING OFF: Nats seek sweep; Zobrist told to change spikes
A look at what's happening around the majors today:SWEPT AWAY?The Diamondbacks hadn't lost a series all season before the surging Nationals arrived in Arizona. Now…
Twins
Before Garver's clutch hit, Molitor made a big decision
The Twins beat the Angels 5-3 in 12 innings on Saturday and can win the three game series on Sunday if they can figure out Shohei Ohtani
Twins
Schebler's HR helps Reds beat Dodgers for 5th straight win
Scott Schebler began his career with the Dodgers and loved his time with the franchise. Now in his third season with Cincinnati, he admitted his big homer back in Los Angeles had some extra special meaning.
Twins
Hosmer's 13th-inning double lifts Padres to 2-1 win vs Cards
After more than four hours and another double-digit strikeout performance by the San Diego Padres, Eric Hosmer was ready to call it a night.
Twins
Garver's RBI double in 12th helps Twins beat Angels 5-3
Eddie Rosario scored from first on Mitch Garver's double in the 12th inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 Saturday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.