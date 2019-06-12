More from Star Tribune
LEADING OFF: Lester vs Kershaw, MLB goes to Omaha
A look at what's happening around the majors today:ACES UPVeteran left-handers Jon Lester and Clayton Kershaw square off when the Chicago Cubs visit the Los…
Steve Jordan carved out a spot in Vikings history
During his first training camp with the Vikings in 1982 as a seventh-round tight end out of Brown, Steve Jordan found himself lined up…
Giants hold on in 9th to beat Padres 4-2
Will Smith had to work around a pair of two-out hits and a seven-pitch walk in the ninth inning to keep his perfect season intact with another save.
Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was waiting patiently, as NHL rookies learn to do, while the Stanley Cup was passed from teammate to teammate across the recently conquered ice of the new Boston Garden.
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.