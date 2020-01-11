More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Rep. McCollum introduces bill that would restrict 234,000 acres in northern Minnesota from mining
The Minnesota Democrat said her bill is an effort to treat Minnesota's iconic Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness "with the same respect as the Grand Canyon."
High Schools
Led by new coach, South St. Paul basketball reaching new heights
Under coach Matthew McCollister, the Packers are winning for the first time in decades.
Sports
Alabama senator wants bond law change after Blanchard death
An Alabama state senator announced plans to file a bill to revoke bond for more offenses in the wake of the death of a UFC heavyweight fighter's stepdaughter.
Twins
Reusse: Twins pass Red Sox in appeal with Donaldson's addition, Cora's subtraction
The hot spring training story this season in Fort Myers will be for Twins' exhibitions, not Red Sox games.
Gophers
Gophers lean on Carr, Oturu to hold off Penn State down the stretch
The Gophers kept their winning streak alive against Penn State, running it to five in a row over the Nittany Lions behind 53 combined points from Marcus Carr and Daniel Oturu.