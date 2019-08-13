More from Star Tribune
Twins
When a closer fails: Rogers pummeled pitching consecutive days
Taylor Rogers has made a name for himself by stepping into the Twins' closer role. But his work has suffered dramatically when he's been asked to work on consecutive days.
Vikings
Giants WR Tate suspended 4 games for performance enhancer
New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has had the appeal of his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancers turned down.
Vikings
Vikings day at camp: Crowd buys into Vedvik; defense shines
Kirk Cousins was intercepted twice, with his goal-line drill ending in a pass intended for Stefon Diggs being deflected by cornerback Mackensie Alexander.
Twins
Phillies hire former manager Charlie Manuel as hitting coach
The Philadelphia Phillies have turned to the most successful manager in franchise history to revive their feeble offense.
Gophers
After strong 2018 finish, Gophers enter pivotal season
The long-languishing football program at Minnesota has experienced plenty of potential breakthroughs over the last half-century, only to plateau or regress in the games and years that followed.