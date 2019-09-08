More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings voices: Six key players break down the victory
The Vikings received big performances from players on offense and defense in their season-opening victory. Dalvin Cook, Anthony Barr and others share their postgame thoughts.
Twins
Abreu, Mendick homer as White Sox beat Angels 5-1
Danny Mendick hit his first career home run, José Abreu got his 31st of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Sunday.
Vikings
Jackson shines in Philly return, Eagles beat Redskins 32-27
DeSean Jackson's homecoming turned into a highlight show for the speedy receiver.
Twins
Phils hit 3 HRs, outlast Mets 10-7 to tighten wild-card race
Maikel Franco, Scott Kingery and Adam Haseley homered as the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an early deficit and outlasted the New York Mets 10-7 Sunday to further tighten the NL wild-card race.
Twins
Lorenzen's pinch-hit double lifts Reds over D-backs 4-3
A few days after his Ruthian two-way feat, relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen was again the right man in the batter's box for the Cincinnati Reds.