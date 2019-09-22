More from Star Tribune
Twins
Rangers hit 5 HRs to halt A's surge in 8-3 win
Willie Calhoun hit two of Texas' five homers and the Rangers slowed the Oakland Athletics' wild-card push with an 8-3 victory Sunday.
Vikings
Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes completes recovery from knee surgery
Hughes played with a knee brace and was a little rusty, but hadn't been in a game for 11 months.
Twins
Photos: Twins win in final regular-season home game
The Minnesota Twins played the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Twins
Ryu hits, pitches Dodgers to 100th win, 7-4 over Rockies
Huyn-Jin Ryu hit a home run and pitched seven solid innings, while Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam, as the Los Angeles Dodgers reached the 100-win mark Sunday with a 7-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
Golf
Mediate rallies to win Sanford International
Rocco Mediate needed just about everything to go right for him to win the Sanford International, and it did.