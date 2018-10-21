More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Souhan: Sure as his hands, 'humble dude' Thielen extends streak to seven
Through seven games, Adam Thielen has caught 67 passes for 822 yards and five touchdowns. If he hits 100 yards again in Week 8, it'll be an NFL record to start a season.
Vikings
Missed FG after unusual call helps 'Skins top Cowboys 20-17
No one on the winning Washington Redskins or the losing Dallas Cowboys seemed entirely sure about the rule that led to a penalty for "snap infraction." That flag turned a 47-yard field-goal try into a 52-yarder that slammed off the left upright as time expired.
Wild
'Never think you're out of it': Wild showing ability to mount third-period charges
The Wild's finishing kick has been effective thus far this season. It's "a sign of things to come and better things to come, too," Charlie Coyle said.
Twins
The dollar is strong in MLB, World Series pairing indicates
Aside from the geographical rivalry that makes it difficult for any Minnesota fan to root for a Wisconsin team under any circumstances, Milwaukee's Game 7…
Sports
Vikings got best of QB carousel
Case Keenum, who was exceptional filling in as the Vikings' starting QB for most of last season and guided Minnesota to the NFC title game,…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.