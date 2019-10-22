More from Star Tribune
Live: Watch Class 2A girls' soccer quarterfinals here
The first day of the girls' soccer tournament has four quarterfinal matches in Class 2A. Click here for links to live video of the games.
Wild
Huberdeau leads Panthers over Penguins, 4-2
Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.
High Schools
Girls' soccer quarterfinals
Centennial defeated Lakeville South 2-1 in overtime, with Khyah Harper scoring both Cougars goals.
Twins
The Latest: Gerrit Cole allows 1 hit in scoreless third
The Latest on the World Series (all times local):
Wild
Wild G Dubnyk leaves game after collision
Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk left Tuesday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers after being injured early in the second period.