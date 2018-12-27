More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Finally, a Bears-Vikings finale in Minnesota with meaning
For the fourth time in the past five years, the Chicago Bears will visit the Minnesota Vikings in the last game on the schedule.
Twins
'Boomstick' on board: Twins land six-time All-Star Nelson Cruz
The 38-year-old designated hitter has more home runs in the past five seasons than anyone in baseball.
Vikings
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer won't be scoreboard watching Sunday
With outcome of Eagles game still important, Zimmer says, 'Let's just go play football'
Twins
Reusse: Signing Nelson Cruz a home run move for Twins
The veteran power hitter should be helpful to team's developing players, particularly Miguel Sano.
Vikings
Back in Miami, Nick Saban reflects on unsuccessful NFL stint
The placard at the interview table identifying Alabama's coach was unnecessary, because his gestures did the trick.
