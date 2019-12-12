More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins leave winter meetings with same holes they had when they arrived
Derek Falvey and Thad Levine will continue pursuing a starting pitcher, a reliever and a corner infielder.
Gophers
Morgan has been driving force in Gophers' run to Sweet 16 in volleyball
Minnesota needs two more victories to reach the Final Four, beginning Friday night against Florida in Austin, Texas.
Vikings
Veteran Chargers quarterback Rivers a cause for concern for Vikings
While Los Angeles has fallen out of playoff contention, they have a point differential of plus 38 and haven't had any losses by more than seven points.
Wild
With Koivu and Staal out, Donato getting bigger role with Wild
Donato was promoted to work between wingers Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala. He took advantage of the opportunity by scoring the game-tying goal against Anaheim on Tuesday.
Outdoors
Pioneering ecologist John Tester was driven by love for Minnesota
Tester, who died last month, helped invent radio tracking of wildlife and was early to sound the climate alarm.