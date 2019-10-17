More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings tackle Reiff expected to play against the Lions on Sunday
Riley Reiff, a former Lions takle, will make his 15th straight start for the Vikings. He was was sidelined Wednesday because of an ankle injury suffered against the Eagles but returned to practice Thursday.
Twins
Hinch: Astros will come off field if fans throw objects
Astros manager AJ Hinch says he will remove his team from the field if fans at Yankee Stadium again throw objects at Houston players.
Wolves
Michael Jordan opens first of 2 medical clinics in Charlotte
An emotional Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he and his family funded in Charlotte, North Carolina that will provide care to underprivileged members of the community.
Twins
Stanton still out, Hicks moved up to 3rd in Yanks' order
Giancarlo Stanton remained out of the New York Yankees lineup for the third straight game and Aaron Hicks was moved up to third in the batting order for Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday night.
MN United
Spanish soccer league tries again to stage game in Miami
Undeterred by the resistance it faced last season, the Spanish soccer league is trying again to take a regular season game to the United States.The…