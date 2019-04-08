More from Star Tribune
Sports Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin of Minnesota seemed destined for glory. Why did she die by suicide?
Movies
Actor Seymour Cassel, frequent Cassavetes collaborator, dies
Character actors aren't often called larger-than-life, but Seymour Cassel, was just that. The live-wire pillar of independent film known for his frequent collaborations with John Cassavetes and Wes Anderson, has died at 84.
TV & Media
Why HGTV and Food Channel are must-see TV in Twin Cities waiting rooms
No news is good news for clinics, fitness centers and other businesses as they avoid partisan politics on their televisions.
Music
Nipsey Hussle to be mourned in memorial at Los Angeles arena
Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be mourned at a public memorial Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Variety
Yeshiva schools must exclude unvaccinated amid measles surge
The New York City Health Department ordered all ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools in a neighborhood of Brooklyn on Monday to exclude unvaccinated students from classes during the current measles outbreak.
Variety
Arizona woman charged with killing 2 autistic grandchildren
An Arizona woman who may have become overwhelmed caring for her twin 8-year-old autistic grandsons told authorities she fatally shot the boys before attempting suicide, according to court documents.