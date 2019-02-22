More from Star Tribune
National
Round 2 of teacher strikes looks beyond pay and funding
Teachers in Oakland, California, hit the picket lines just as West Virginia teachers went back to class this week in a display of the national…
Nation
New York community mourns 4 children, father killed in fire
An upstate New York community is struggling to cope with the deaths of four children and their father in a house fire.
National
House Democrats move to revoke Trump border emergency
House Democrats on Friday introduced a resolution to block the national emergency declaration that President Donald Trump issued to fund his long-sought wall along the U.S-Mexico border.
TV & Media
'Empire' producers cut Smollett from season's last episodes
Actor Jussie Smollett's character on "Empire" will be removed from the final two episodes of this season in the wake of his arrest on charges that he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself last month in downtown Chicago, producers of the Fox TV show announced Friday.
Nation
The Latest: Firefighters line entrance to victims' funeral
The Latest on the funeral of four children and their father, killed in a house fire (all times local):
