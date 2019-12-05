More from Star Tribune
Veteran producer of 'WarGames,' 'Blue Bloods," dies at 85
Leonard Goldberg, a network and studio executive and producer whose TV credits ranged from "Starsky and Hutch" in the 1970s to the current drama series "Blue Bloods" and whose independent movies included "WarGames" and "Sleeping with the Enemy," has died. He was 85.
Music
R Kelly charged with paying bribe before marriage to Aaliyah
Federal prosecutors are accusing singer R. Kelly of scheming with others to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15 years old, in a secret ceremony in 1994.
Movies
Justin Timberlake apologizes to wife Jessica Biel for 'strong lapse in judgment'
Justin Timberlake has publicly apologized to his actress-wife Jessica Biel days after he was seen holding hands with the co-star of his upcoming movie.
Variety
Tufts University severs ties with family behind OxyContin
Tufts University is cutting ties with the billionaire family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, saying it will strip the Sackler name from its campus and accept no further donations amid concerns over the family's role in the opioid crisis.
Variety
Airbnb introduces new rules to rein in parties, nuisances
Airbnb is taking more steps to crack down on parties and nuisance guests in the wake of a Halloween shooting at an Airbnb rental in…