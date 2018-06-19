More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Webber Pool in north Minneapolis is open again
Webber Natural Pool in north Minneapolis has reopened — and will stay open this weekend.The Minneapolis Park Board said Friday afternoon that its two pools,…
East Metro
Maplewood eases backyard chicken rules, allows goats
The City Council loosened regulations not only to make it easier to keep animals but also leave behind the manicured suburban lawns.
East Metro
Stillwater prison building where officer was killed will be closed
Shutting the industry building where the corrections officer was killed is one of a number changes the state prison system plans to make in the wake of the slaying.
Minneapolis
13-year-old hot dog entrepreneur gets boost from Minneapolis police
The gift from the officers came about a week after the city helped Jaequan Faulkner get a permit for the stand.
East Metro
Stillwater Lift Bridge span removed
Boats on the St. Croix River can pass unimpeded while the bridge is closed for repairs and repainting.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.