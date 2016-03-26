A coalition of civil rights groups said that Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau had inflamed the situation when she warned that violence would not be tolerated in the event that two officers are not charged in the death of Jamar Clark

A coalition of civil rights groups said that Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau had inflamed the situation when she warned that violence would not be tolerated in the event that two officers are not charged in the death of Jamar Clark