More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Do you want to be pregnant? It's not always a yes-or-no answer
For decades, researchers and physicians tended to think about pregnancies as either planned or unplanned. But new data reveals that for a significant group of…
Celebrities
'Melrose Place' actress to serve more time for fatal crash
A former "Melrose Place" actress was sentenced Friday to more prison time for a fatal 2010 auto accident by a judge who appeared at times reluctant to follow the guidelines set by an appeals court that had ruled her initial sentence and a second sentence were too lenient.
National
Key moments in actor Jussie Smollett's Chicago attack
"Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police last month that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs.
Nation
NASA wants to get to the moon 'as fast as possible,' but it's not alone
Countries, companies set sights on moon, beyond.
Nation
Snow too thick to plow keeps skiers from California resorts
Winter weather enveloping California's mountains for a fourth straight day Friday kept skiers from hitting the slopes at the start of the Presidents Day holiday weekend, with snow so deep that plows could not tackle it and cities scrambled to find places to pile it.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.