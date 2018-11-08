More from Star Tribune
National
Medicare expands access to in-home support for seniors
In a harbinger of potentially big changes for Medicare, seniors in many states will be able to get additional services like help with chores, safety devices and respite for caregivers next year through private "Medicare Advantage" insurance plans.
Celebrities
Roethlisberger throws for 5 TDs, Steelers rip Panthers 52-21
Ben Roethlisberger's first pass went for a touchdown. His last did the same. And in between the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and his red-hot team put together systematic 52-21 dismantling of Carolina on Thursday night that left little doubt about their depth and their talent regardless of whether Le'Veon Bell ever shows up for work or not.
National
Democrats promise congressional action on gun control
Newly ascendant Democrats are promising congressional action on gun control amid a rash of mass shootings, including a late-night assault at a California bar that killed 12 people.
National
US immigration officials aim to restrict asylum at border
The Trump administration said Thursday it will deny asylum to migrants who enter the country illegally, invoking extraordinary presidential national security powers to tighten the border as caravans of Central Americans slowly approach the United States.
Stage & Arts
Review: Cirque spectacle brings aerialists, a ladder gymnast and a death-defying singer to Minneapolis
The first act of "Corteo" is jaw-dropping; the second has issues.
