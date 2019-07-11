More from Star Tribune
National
Police kill man allegedly attacking immigration prison
Authorities say police shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle and throwing incendiary devices at an immigration prison in Washington state.
National
Dem infighting on race spills into 2020 presidential contest
The highly public rift between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a clutch of freshmen congresswomen led by Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has spilled into the 2020 Democratic presidential contest. The intramural conflict is threatening to overshadow President Donald Trump's history of race-baiting.
National
California lawmakers consider new rules for political ads
Elections come and go, but the season for political advertising sometimes seems to never end.
National
Earthquakes shake up Yucca Mountain nuke dump talk in Nevada
Recent California earthquakes that rattled Las Vegas have shaken up arguments on both sides of a stalled federal plan to entomb nuclear waste beneath a long-studied site in southern Nevada.
National
Florida scheme to smuggle weapons to Argentina busted
Another person has been charged in Florida with taking part in a massive weapons smuggling operation to Argentina and elsewhere in South America.