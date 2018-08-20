More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Adrian Peterson signs with running back-depleted Redskins
The Washington Redskins have signed four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson.
Gophers
The Latest: Wisconsin suspends WR Cephus following charges
The Latest on Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus, who has taken a leave of absence from the team (all times local):
Sports
2008 Australian Open runner-up Tsonga withdraws from US Open
Former top-10 player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has pulled out of the U.S. Open because of an injured left knee.
Vikings
Access Vikings: With multiple injuries, Vikings must make changes
One positive bit of news among the injured players is that center Pat Elflein might be returning soon.
Vikings
New tackling rule worries Vikings players and coaching staff
The new NFL tackling rule is causing concern throughout the league. Vikings players and staff talked Monday about the rule.
