Wolves
Reusse: Butler providing Heat spark Thibodeau expected with Wolves
Miami has been cruising this season with its new leader, a season after finishing below .500.
Wolves
Poor start may just be a blip for Wolves in a long season
Their final quarter Friday showed signs of potential.
Vikings
Saints' Brees breaks NFL career touchdown pass record
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has become the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes, breaking Peyton Manning's record.
Wolves
Third quarter has been a real problem for Timberwolves this season
In each of the past three games, opponents outscored the Wolves by at least 12 points in those 12 minutes, continuing a trend of the third quarter being the Wolves' worst this season.
Wild
Coyotes acquire Taylor Hall from Devils for picks, prospects
The Arizona Coyotes are looking to end their lengthy playoff drought by adding a player desperate to get back to the postseason himself.Arizona acquired standout…