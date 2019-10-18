More from Star Tribune
Vikings
AP Source: Chiefs QB Mahomes expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant ligament damage when he dislocated his right kneecap and there is optimism the reigning NFL MVP could be back on the field in about a month.
Motorsports
Pressure off Bowyer for next season but not NASCAR playoffs
Clint Bowyer rolled into Kansas Speedway on Friday with the comfort of knowing he'll be with Stewart-Haas Racing next season and the uncertainty of whether he'll be in the playoffs next week.
Golf
Matt Every suspended 3 months for drug of abuse
Matt Every was suspended for 12 weeks Friday for what the PGA Tour said was a violation of its conduct policy on drugs of abuse. Every said it was legal prescription for cannabis to treat mental health.
Golf
Justin Thomas takes 2-stroke after 2 rounds at CJ Cup
Justin Thomas shot a 9-under 63 Friday to take a two-stroke lead at the CJ Cup, putting himself in position to win his second PGA Tour event in South Korea in three years.
Golf
Tommy Tolles lead PGA Tour Champions playoff opener
Tommy Tolles closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Friday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.