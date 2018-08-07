More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins reinstate Magill, put Belisle on the disabled list
The two righthanded relievers were swapped for each other, a night after a 10-0 loss to the Indians.
Golf
Column: Azinger allows a look back at life-changing PGA
Even with ample reason to think about what might have been, Paul Azinger prefers to wonder what's next.
Lynx
Las Vegas forfeits WNBA game canceled over travel delays
For the first time in WNBA history, a team has forfeited a game.
Inspired
Scoggins: Rudolph's bond with 5-year-old shows commitment to community
On their final visit, Anton Delgado was weak but managed to open his eyes and smile when he heard Kyle Rudolph's voice. He knew his best friend was at the hospital with him.
Sports
Maria Sharapova advances at Rogers Cup
Maria Sharapova advanced to the second round of the Rogers Cup with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over qualifier Sesil Karatantcheva of Bulgaria on Tuesday.
