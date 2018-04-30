More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings extend cornerback Waynes' contract through 2019
The move gives the Vikings an additional year to keep Trae Waynes on the roster while potentially working out a long-term contract.
Twins
Berrios sets the tone for another one-sided Twins loss to Reds
Jose Berrios lasted only three innings and the Twins showed little in the field and with their bats in an 8-2 loss to Cincinnati, which has the worst record in the majors.
Twins
Twins call up reliever John Curtiss from Class AAA Rochester
Curtiss struck out 17 in 9 1/3 innings for the Red Wings, while walking only two batters. he replaced Tyler Duffey, who struggling in his relief appearances for the Twins.
Twins
Showalter strives for turnaround from last-place Orioles
The last time the Baltimore Orioles began a season this poorly, Buck Showalter was brought in to restore order to the floundering franchise.
MN United
FIFA hosts continental football bodies to talk on $25B deal
FIFA has hosted talks with football's six continental governing bodies on a $25 billion offer to run two international competitions, seeking a decision before the World Cup kicks off in June.
