More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins lose but Rosario gets key time in at the plate
Eddie Rosario missed nine games this spring but is back for the Twins. Friday, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI double
Sports
Size no matter for Osseo
On paper, the Class 4A, Section 5 boys' basketball final looked like a mismatch: Top-seeded Park Center — long and athletic and talented — against…
Sports
Roseau, Sauk Centre charge into Class 2A final
Kacie Borowicz's 40-point night sinks Maranatha.
Sports
Upset special: Maryland-Baltimore County hands No. 1 Virginia historic first-round loss
Virginia, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, bowed out historically early Friday night.
Gophers
Syracuse tops TCU 57-52 to advance again in NCAA Tournament
Marek Dolezaj scored 17 points before fouling out and 11th-seeded Syracuse shut down sixth-seeded TCU for a 57-52 victory in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.