More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Mets' deGrom gets Cy with record-low wins; Snell takes AL
After a season marred by narrow defeats, Jacob deGrom became a runaway winner.
Wolves
Bradley Beal scores 20 points, Wizards rout Cavaliers 119-95
Bradley Beal scored 20 points, Otto Porter added 15 and the Washington Wizards beat the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers 119-95 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.
Wolves
Wolves vs. New Orleans
The Timberwolves played the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at Target Center.
Minneapolis
Target Field increasing security with revamped entry, adding grass area
The Twins, along with all of Major League Baseball, are moving slowly toward full NFL-level security. Most of the changes revolve around the Gate 34 entrance and main plaza.
Gophers
Williamson, No. 1 Duke rout Eastern Michigan 84-46
Zion Williamson tossed up an alley-oop lob for RJ Barrett, and on the next trip downcourt, Barrett returned the favor by setting up a dunk for Williamson.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.