Twins
Cubs reliever Pedro Strop to miss rest of regular season
Cubs reliever Pedro Strop will miss the rest of the regular season with a left hamstring strain, leaving the NL Central leaders with major questions at the back end of their bullpen.
Vikings
Saints' Onyemata fined $40.1K for 2 roughing passer calls
Two illegal hits cost David Onyemata more than he made for playing in New Orleans' season opener.
Twins
Twins get rematch with Lopez, who nearly threw a perfect game at them
Jose Berrios goes for his 12th win of the season tonight as the Twins and Royals play the second of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium
Motorsports
'Let's go do this': Truex craves big finish at Furniture Row
Martin Truex Jr. could have been down this week while he prepared for the start of the NASCAR playoffs. After all, his race team is going out of business soon, and nobody has confirmed where he'll drive next year.
Wild
Red Wings star Henrik Zetterberg calls it a career
Henrik Zetterberg knew something wasn't right with his back last January when he stopped practicing. Despite the aches and pains, he did not miss a game all season for the Detroit Red Wings.
