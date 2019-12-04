More from Star Tribune
Learning to share: MSU Mankato quarterbacks share the job — and the team's success
Patrick ReusseMANKATO – Todd Hoffner returned for a second run as Minnesota State Mankato's football coach in the spring of 2014. He had watched…
Golf
World No 1 amateur takes early lead at Australian Open
World No. 1-ranked amateur Takumi Kanaya birdied his final two holes Thursday for a 6-under 65 a two-stroke clubhouse lead at the Australian Open.
East Metro
Former Bethel football player charged with raping 3 fellow students
Two of his victims were assaulted after passing out at house parties, according to the charges.
Gophers
Dominant North Dakota State happy at FCS level
It's only natural to ask two questions of a North Dakota State team that has won seven of the last eight Football Championship Subdivision titles and garnered the No. 1 seed again this year after blowing out nearly every opponent despite having a new coach and freshman quarterback at the helm.
Duluth
Judge rules former 'Miracle on Ice' star mentally ill, dangerous
Former U.S. Olympic hockey player Mark Pavelich was ordered committed to a secure treatment facility.