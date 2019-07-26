More from Star Tribune
Twins
Yarbrough wins 4th straight, Rays beat Blue Jays 3-1
Losing ace starter Blake Snell to elbow surgery dealt a big blow to Tampa Bay's chances in the AL wild-card race.
Vikings
Vikings kicker Bailey struggles on opening day of training camp
Some groans were heard from the crowd on opening day when kciker Dan Bailey pushed a 47-yarder wide left .
Twins
Goldschmidt homers again as Cardinals beat Astros 5-3
Paul Goldschmidt extended his homer streak to a career-high five games with a three-run drive in the eighth inning, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals took over first place in the NL Central with a 5-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.
Vikings
Reusse: Vikings' 2018 failure doesn't leave fans disenchanted with Zimmer
The opening of a new training camp begged this question to fans gathered in Eagan: Does Mike Zimmer still have your confidence as the Vikings coach?
Twins
Brewers rally past Chicago 3-2, drop Cubs out of 1st place
Ben Gamel hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Chicago 3-2 Friday night and knock the Cubs out of first place.