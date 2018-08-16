More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings are handling Dalvin Cook with care
Vikings will handle with care until season opener.
Twins
Acuna HR streak ends, Rockies rally past Braves 5-3
Colorado snapped Ronald Acuna Jr.'s home run streak and Atlanta's five-game winning streak, rallying for three unearned runs in the ninth inning to beat the Braves 5-3 on Thursday night.
Sports
Soaked! Djokovic's match suspended in rainy Cincinnati
Novak Djokovic's quest for his first Western & Southern Open title ran into a different obstacle Thursday night, with batches of rain forcing his match against defending champion Grigor Dimitrov to be suspended overnight.
Gophers
Fleck still not ready to name Gophers starting QB
The competition between redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan and true freshman Zack Annexstad to emerge as the starter for the Aug. 30 season opener against New Mexico State goes on, with Fleck needing more time to decide.
Gophers
Gophers' Tyler Johnson could be primed for breakthrough season
The outgoing junior is the U's most proven wide receiver.
