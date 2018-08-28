More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Minnesota United's new home in St. Paul takes shape
Anticipation builds with the team as it looks forward to Allianz Field and in the St. Paul neighborhood transforming as well.
Sports
The Latest: Federer wins easily to reach US Open's 2nd round
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Lynx
Las Vegas wins WNBA draft lottery for third straight year
The Las Vegas Aces will pick first in the WNBA draft for a third straight year.
Vikings
With the most career receptions, Wright's roster status more secure
Adam Thielen limped off the Vikings' practice field, giving Kendall Wright more reps in the Vikings offense. He's expected to be the tam's No. 4 receiver this season.
Vikings
Zimmer gives high grades to Vikings' most intellectual players
Physical tools mean a lot in the NFL, but intelligence separates the good from the great. "We want intelligent players," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.
