Twins
Molina, Cardinals hold off fading Cubs again, 2-1
Yadier Molina and the St. Louis Cardinals are taking charge of the NL Central by grinding out tough, ugly wins.
Sports
GAMEVIEW: Twins vs. Kansas City
The second game of a four-game series at Target Field.
Golf
Triplett leads Sanford International in windy Sioux Falls
Kirk Triplett birdied two of his last three holes for a 4-under 66 in strong gusts Friday to take a one-shot lead after one round of the Sanford International on the PGA Tour Champions.
Motorsports
Keselowski wins pole for Cup race at Richmond
Brad Keselowski has won the pole for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Vikings
Beware the Burfict: Vikings well aware of Oakland linebacker
An often-suspended middle linebacker, Vontaze Burfict is known as one of the NFL's hardest-hitting defenders.