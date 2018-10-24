More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Amari Cooper prefers show over tell for impact on Cowboys
Amari Cooper is ready to show the Dallas Cowboys what they got in giving up a first-round draft pick for a new No. 1 receiver.
Vikings
Giants trade Harrison to Lions for 5th-round pick
The New York Giants have traded star defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison to the Detroit Lions for a draft pick.
Vikings
Griffen on his return to Vikings: 'This is bigger than football'
Everson Griffen expressed optimism Wednesday after returning to the Vikings following a monthlong absence to treat mental health issues.
Gophers
ACC coaches have more questions than worries about G League
Atlantic Coast Conference coaches say they have more questions than worries about the NBA G League option for elite prospects.
Sports
3 college basketball recruiting insiders convicted in NYC
An Adidas executive and two other insiders from the high-stakes world of college basketball recruiting were convicted Wednesday in a corruption case that prosecutors said exposed the underbelly of the sport.
