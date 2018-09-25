Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the circumstances surrounding defensive end Everson Griffen's situation and how players in the past have had troubles outside the locker room, as it's an issue that is easily overlooked. Looking towards the game against the Rams, they give their predictions on the outcome for game four.

