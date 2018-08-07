More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
Third time in four years a competitor dies at Boulder Ironman triathlon
An athlete died a day after being pulled from the water during the Boulder Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Colorado. It was the third death in four years of Ironman competitions in Boulder.
Golf
The Latest: Thunderstorms soak Bellerive ahead of PGA
The Latest from the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club (all times local):
Sports
US overpowers South Africa 7-0 at women's softball worlds
Kristi Merritt and Sahvanna Jaquish homered as the United States beat South Africa 7-0 in five innings to remain undefeated at the women's softball world championship on Tuesday.
Vikings
Scoggins: Rudolph creating legacy of community involvement
Tight end Kyle Rudolph hopes to play his entire career with the Vikings, in part because of the connection he and his wife Jordan feel to the community through charity work.
Gophers
UNC: 13 players suspended for selling school-issued shoes
Less than a year after emerging from a long run of NCAA issues, North Carolina is dealing with rule violations again — this time for football players selling team-issued shoes.
