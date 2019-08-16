More from Star Tribune
MN United
Orlando City retains special meaning for Minnesota United's Adrian Heath, Kevin Molino
The Loons coach helped lead Saturday's opponent into MLS while Molino played six seasons there.
Motorsports
IndyCar at Pocono Raceway faces uncertain future
IndyCar and Pocono Raceway could be headed toward another split.
Vikings
Vikings' Ameer Abdullah knows running backs have short shelf life
A proposed union would stand up for players whose stars shine brightly, but briefly.
Sports
Return of the Mac-killer: Nate Diaz ends hiatus at UFC 241
The mostly empty arena rumbled with outsized excitement when Nate Diaz stepped onto the stage. The fans erupted into cheers while Diaz lit a joint and took a big drag before doing a little shadowboxing for the cameras.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Roster decisions on the horizon
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer talk about the future some of the players now that training camp has come to an end, and the kicker race is heating up.