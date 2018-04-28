More from Star Tribune
Twins
McCullers, Altuve lead Astros over Athletics 11-0
Lance McCullers got a lot of longball help, not that he needed much.
Twins
Odorizzi's strong outing helps Twins beat Reds, end 8-game skid
Jake Odorizzi limited the Reds to one run in six innings of work, and Mitch Garver's home run supplied the offense.
Twins
Cervelli helps Pirates rally for 6-2 win over Cardinals
Francisco Cervelli hit his fourth home run of the season as part of a two-RBI effort in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.
Twins
Cordero, Villanueva, Hedges power Padres past Mets 12-2
Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer estimated at 453 feet, Christian Villanueva had a two-run shot and Austin Hedges drove in a career-high five runs as the San Diego Padres roughed up Jason Vargas and the New York Mets 12-2 on Saturday night.
Vikings
Souhan: Wilf, Spielman stick to their guns for another NFL draft
Rick Spielman has been running the Vikings' draft since 2007, when owners put him in charge of the big event. It's been their show ever since.
